COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Knott's Berry Farm offers free tickets for veterans, active service members at Military Tribute Days

BUENA PARK, Calif. (KABC) --
Knott's Berry Farm is celebrating active-duty military members and veterans with Military Tribute Days this November and December.

Show your military I.D. card or DD214 at the main gate to get free tickets for you and one guest.

Guests can enjoy more than 30 theme-park rides, lives shows and several dining experiences. They can also purchase up to six additional tickets at a discounted rate for military personnel only.

Tribute days will be Nov. 1-15 and Nov. 26 through Dec. 21.

Veterans, active duty personnel, military families and supporters: Join the ABC7 Salutes private Facebook group! Click here to join.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsmilitaryveteranveteransKnott's Berry Farmfree stuffBuena ParkOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
A look inside the Torrance Historical Society's Historical Homes Tour
Chaka Khan announced as 2019 Rose Parade grand marshal
OC dental office offering free services to vets for November event
Tribes come together in San Pedro for Many Winters Gathering of Elders
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Sheriff's deputy critically wounded in Adelanto shootout
Help sought in search for missing Palmdale couple
Great California ShakeOut: Earthquake drill to test new early warning system
Beloved Redlands crossing guard killed in hit-and-run
El Monte man arrested for suspected sex assault in Arcadia
President Trump threatens Mexico over migrant caravan
New victims to come forward in USC gynecologist scandal
Rainforest Cafe seeks to reopen in Downtown Disney
Show More
Baby Trump balloon to make its debut at Politicon in DTLA
Suspect accused of assaulting man with special needs in OC
Craving frozen treats? Here's the scoop on 4 new LA shops
Trump blames California for deadly wildfires, threatens to withhold funds
VIDEO: 5 IE high school students arrested after fight breaks out
More News