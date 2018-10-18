Knott's Berry Farm is celebrating active-duty military members and veterans with Military Tribute Days this November and December.Show your military I.D. card or DD214 at the main gate to get free tickets for you and one guest.Guests can enjoy more than 30 theme-park rides, lives shows and several dining experiences. They can also purchase up to six additional tickets at a discounted rate for military personnel only.Tribute days will be Nov. 1-15 and Nov. 26 through Dec. 21.