COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Knott's Berry Farm to host 'Coaster Campout' Aug. 25-26

EMBED </>More Videos

The Coaster Campout will include a campsite for up to four people inside the amusement park, among other perks. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
BUENA PARK, Calif. (KABC) --
For those who have ever dreamed of sleeping over at Knott's Berry Farm, your wish may soon be granted.

That's because the amusement park will be offering a Coaster Campout during the weekend of Aug. 25-26.

The $250 Coaster Campout package will include a campsite for up to four people, admission to Knott's Berry Farm and Soak City, early ride time in Camp Snoopy and Fiesta Village on Aug. 26, continental breakfast on Aug. 26, and complimentary parking.

All proceeds of the Coaster Campout will go to the Boys and Girls Club of America.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsKnott's Berry Farmamusement parkcampingcampsummer funBuena ParkOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
SoCal skate shop Active offers $100K for school sports
Land Meets Sea Sports Camp provides therapy for disabled
Frank Gehry, LA Phil open youth concert hall in Inglewood
LA Coliseum renovation progressing, fans should expect changes
More Community & Events
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News