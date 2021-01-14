'Kupp' mural: Rams and LA artist raise awareness with mural made of 2,000 cups

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Rams are doing their part to go green by recycling used cups from their facility, but now they're also looking at a creative way to inspire others to do the same.Rams are trying to encourage fans to live a more sustainable lifestyle through art."I thought it'd be cool to go outside my comfort zone and try something new," said Los Angeles artist Gustavo Zermeño Jr. "And at the same time raise awareness on a big issue."The Rams and Ball Corp partnered with the local artist to create a mural of Rams' wide receiver Cooper Kupp using 2,000 recycled aluminum cups."He's an amazing player," said Zermeño Jr. "I think him being a part of this campaign, just helps raise that awareness level."Although fans haven't been able to visit and fully enjoy SoFi Stadium this season due to COVID, when they do finally get to visit, they'll be able to view the mural level four in SoFi Circle."We're shifting over to a greener era where not just recycling but taking care of our planet has to be a bigger priority moving forward," said Zermeño Jr.The mural will be featured at future home games, training camps and other events so that people can see it up close and take photos with it. But Zermeño Jr. hopes his art also inspires people beyond L.A."People are going to see that," said Zermeño Jr. "I feel like it's going to be a chain reaction or like a domino effect with other stadiums."