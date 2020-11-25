spark of love

LA artist Septerhed designs t-shirt to raise funds for Spark of Love toy drive

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- ABC7 is celebrating the 28th year of the Spark of Love toy drive - the largest community toy drive in the nation.

To help raise money this year, we have teamed up with local muralists to design t-shirts that symbolize peace, joy, and the spirit of giving.

"2020 has been one of the most horrific years that I've seen since I've been alive and I like to give back to my community when I can," said Septerhed, a Los Angeles-based artist specializing in murals, illustrations and paintings.

"If we can help a younger generation by showing love...and give our time to help out...it teaches them to be like that later in life," he told ABC7.

ABC7 partnered with Smile South Central to identify muralists willing to donate their time and talent for the project.

"A lot of kids don't have the same opportunities as other kids. It's a human right to be shown love and compassion," Septerhed shared.

Sept has turned his t-shirt design into a larger-than-life mural at 4899 Washington Blvd. in Los Angeles.



If you would like to buy a t-shirt to help send kids and teens some holiday joy, visit ABC7's apparel shop.

ABC7 will donate 100% of its proceeds from the sale of the Septerhed's t-shirt to support Spark of Love.
