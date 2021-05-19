LA Baby Cooperative gives out free diapers and wipes every weekend

KOREATOWN (KABC) -- The sound of stroller wheels fills the corner of Francis and Westmoreland Avenue every Saturday.About 60 moms line up in Koreatown to collect free diapers and wipes for their children.Irene Montantes started this organization, LA Baby Cooperative, in February of 2020, right as the pandemic began."Most of the moms that come to our distribution are low income, no income. A majority of them are migrants," said Montantes.Diapers and wipes usually aren't given out for free, which can cause a lot of stress for those struggling right now.That's why the LA County Department of Mental Health has teamed up with the LA Baby Cooperative this month as part of the We Rise LA Campaign.Watch the video above for more.