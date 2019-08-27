Los Angeles Chargers teaming up with J.C. Penney to give Santa Ana teachers shopping sprees

Twenty-five teachers from Santa Ana Unified School District are getting treated to a shopping spree at the J.C. Penney at Mainplace Mall.
Each teacher is getting $200 to purchase essentials for the school year, plus a special surprise visit from one of the Charger's players!
At a scheduled event Tuesday, the school district is also set to receive a donation of $1,000 in socks and underwear for kids in need.
