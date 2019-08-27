Los Angeles Chargers teaming up with J.C. Penney to give Santa Ana teachers shopping sprees

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5465397" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> After the Los Angeles Chargers practice Monday night, quarterback Philip Rivers met a young fan named Henry from the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- The Los Angles Chargers are teaming up with J.C. Penney for a back-to-school giving spree.Twenty-five teachers from Santa Ana Unified School District are getting treated to a shopping spree at the J.C. Penney at Mainplace Mall.Each teacher is getting $200 to purchase essentials for the school year, plus a special surprise visit from one of the Charger's players!At a scheduled event Tuesday, the school district is also set to receive a donation of $1,000 in socks and underwear for kids in need.ABC7 is your home for the Chargers pre-season games. The next game is Saturday, Aug. 20 against the San Francisco 49ers. You can find tickets here: