Los Angeles Chargers teaming up with J.C. Penney to give Santa Ana teachers shopping sprees

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- The Los Angles Chargers are teaming up with J.C. Penney for a back-to-school giving spree.

Twenty-five teachers from Santa Ana Unified School District are getting treated to a shopping spree at the J.C. Penney at Mainplace Mall.

Each teacher is getting $200 to purchase essentials for the school year, plus a special surprise visit from one of the Charger's players!

At a scheduled event Tuesday, the school district is also set to receive a donation of $1,000 in socks and underwear for kids in need.

