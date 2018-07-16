COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Los Angeles County deputy competes, loses in cute dance-off with kid in Palmdale

EMBED </>More Videos

An accidental 911 call lead to a cute dance-off between a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy and a young kid. (KABC)

PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) --
An accidental 911 call led to a cute dance-off between a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy and a young kid.

Authorities posted a video on Facebook showing Deputy Vic Ekanem and the young boy dancing after he had just been challenged.

Ekanem works at the Palmdale station and when he and his partner responded to the home where the accidental call was made, they noticed the kids seemed timid around the deputies.

Ekanem and his partner spent some extra time at the home to make sure everything was OK, which eventually led to the dance challenge.

His partner recorded the dance on his cellphone, where Ekanem and the kid did a few dance moves to a Drake song. In the end, the boy won with his flawless flossing.

The department teased that Ekanem couldn't floss properly because it was hot out and his flashlight got in the way.

"Not making any excuses for our Deputy, BUT it was very hot that day and that flashlight kinda threw off his balance," the Facebook post said.

The deputies are part of the L.A. County Sheriff's Department's S.H.A.R.E program, which stands for Stop Hate and Respect Everyone. The program was launched in 2008 and focuses on helping youth who are transitioning from grade school to high school and may end up with the wrong groups of people.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventschildrencellphonecaught on videolos angeles county sheriff's departmentPalmdaleLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
3 totally free community events in LA this weekend
In the Neighborhood: Kimi Evans shares memories of life in Little Tokyo
4 can't-miss live music events in LA this weekend
Annual Long Beach boat race rooted in Chinese history
Santa Monica camp allows girls to explore male-dominated jobs
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News