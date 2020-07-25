feed socal

'To have something like this is priceless': LA Food Bank's community event helps lift burden off West Hollywood resident

In time of extraordinary need, ABC7's Feed SoCal program is teaming up with local food banks to help families in need. Hundreds stopped by the L.A. Regional Food Bank drive-thru distribution at the Hollywood Bowl.
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- For over a decade, ABC7's Feed SoCal program has been supporting our local food banks, but now because of the coronavirus pandemic, the need is greater than ever.

Southern California communities are facing serious challenges. Putting food on the table shouldn't be one of them.

"It's so helpful. There's more than one person in my family who is not able to work right now because of COVID. So to have something like this is priceless," said Candy (no last name given), a West Hollywood resident who stopped by a food distribution event supported by the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.

The drive-thru distribution event held at the Hollywood Bowl had hundreds of vehicles stop by for packaged foods, as well as fresh fruits and vegetables.

"I'm not surprised to see so many people in need," said Candy. "This is devastating, what's happening. People are out of work. I'm really glad they're able to support this amount of people."

"I think it's really touching actually, because there's so much going on besides COVID-19. We have so many other things happening right now," said Candy. "So it's really nice to see these people pull together and do this for the community. It's really great."

