LA Metro gives away 100 bikes to people in need

LA Metro launched their new Adopt-A-Bike program at Union Station in Downtown LA.
DOWNTOWN LA (KABC) -- 100 bikes were given away for free at Union Station on Friday. It's part of LA Metro's new Adopt-A-Bike program.

The bikes that were given away are ones that have been left behind or ended up in lost and found.

In the past, LA Metro has auctioned off the bikes or recycled them. But after a tough year, they wanted to give them to people in need.

This new program is also used to encourage people to use public transit.

USC student Andy Machic is an advocate for sustainable engineering. He was first in line to receive a bike.

"I'm very grateful for the bike, especially because it's a good bike. It's not just a rundown bike that they had back there in storage, you know, it's a really good bike," said Machic.

Learn more about the Adopt-A-Bike program by visiting the LA Metro website.
