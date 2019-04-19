LA Mission serves sides of hope and love with Good Friday feast

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The message of hope and love was spread at the Los Angeles Mission on Good Friday as chefs served thousands of area homeless.
The downtown L.A. mission was expected to serve close to 4,000 meals, which included pork with an apple glaze, macaroni and cheese and peach crisp.
"We are putting out a lot of love today," head chef David Thomas said. "We want to feed 4,000. If we could feed 4,000, that would be great, that would be perfect."
In addition to the hot meals, the mission provided Easter baskets and shoes.
"I believe a meal is hope. As a person out there on the street, haven't ate in two to three days, we provide hope for them by a nice, hot meal," Thomas said.
The Los Angeles Mission has been providing services to the homeless since 1936.
"Los Angeles Mission believes in giving hope, opportunity to men, women and children in need," Thomas said. "With a meal, 'I feel good, I can make it another day and maybe I can get there for breakfast.' So that is a hope we give here at the Los Angeles Mission, we want to help everybody."
For more information on the Los Angeles Mission, go to losangelesmission.org.
