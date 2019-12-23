Community & Events

LA Mission to provide 3,5000 holiday meals, toys to families and homeless in need

SKID ROW, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Mission was in full preparation mode Monday morning to dole out meals and gifts to families and children in need, as well as those who live along Skid Row.

The downtown L.A. mission was expected to serve some 3,500 meals with the help of hundreds of volunteers, including many celebrities such as Kevin McKidd, Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, among others.

Their presence serves to raise awareness about the homelessness crisis, said Herb Smith, the mission's president.

"Homelessness is not just a Skid Row issue. It's a community issue and when celebrities, talent are able to let their face and their celebrity to the cause, it helps everyone understand the need," he said.

L.A. Police Chief Micheal Moore was also expected to participate.

After the Christmas feast, toys and goodies will be distributed by Santa and his helpers.
