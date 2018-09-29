The Los Angeles Philharmonic is celebrating 100 years Sunday with a massive street party connecting the Walt Disney Concert Hall and the Hollywood Bowl.The celebration, CelebrateLA!, will include 1,800 musicians, artists and dancers, performing at the festival and along the eight-mile route. The L.A. Philharmonic is partnering with CicLAvia to have the event.A free concert at the Hollywood Bowl featuring the Los Angeles Philharmonic with guests Katy Perry and Herbie Hancock will also be held.Street closures will prohibit cars from certain areas.The following streets will be closed to cars for the duration of the event lasting from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.: