LA Philharmonic celebration prompts Sunday road closures from downtown Los Angeles to the Hollywood Bowl

The Los Angeles Philharmonic's 100 year celebration Sunday will close certain roads to cars.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The Los Angeles Philharmonic is celebrating 100 years Sunday with a massive street party connecting the Walt Disney Concert Hall and the Hollywood Bowl.

The celebration, CelebrateLA!, will include 1,800 musicians, artists and dancers, performing at the festival and along the eight-mile route. The L.A. Philharmonic is partnering with CicLAvia to have the event.

A free concert at the Hollywood Bowl featuring the Los Angeles Philharmonic with guests Katy Perry and Herbie Hancock will also be held.

Street closures will prohibit cars from certain areas.

The following streets will be closed to cars for the duration of the event lasting from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

Grand Ave. between 1st St. and Wilshire Blvd.

Wilshire Blvd. between Grand Ave. and Western Ave.

Western Ave. between Wilshire Blvd. and Melrose Ave.

Melrose Ave. between Western Blvd. and Vine St.

Vine St. between Melrose Ave. and Yucca St.
