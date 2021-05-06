LA Pride announces events and ABC7 Pride special on June 12

"LA Pride 2021: Thrive with Pride" will feature a month-long combination of events including a special celebration on ABC7.
Throughout June: Pride Makes a Difference
In recognition of the incredibly difficult work Los Angeles social justice and non-profit organizations have put into achieving equity, actionable change and stability, LA Pride will launch a 30-day give back campaign to support these efforts.
"Pride Makes a Difference" will highlight opportunities for Angelenos to sign up to either volunteer, or donate goods and/or money to local organizations in Los Angeles County.
The new program is in conjunction with volunteer organization Big Sunday.
Thursday, June 10: Thrive with Pride Concert, Presented by TikTok with Charli XCX
Charli XCX will kick off LA Pride 2021 with a free Thrive with Pride Concert, live streamed exclusively on TikTok from a fabulous LA location on TikTok.
Rounding out the show, up and coming LGBTQ+ artists from across genres will be making their LA Pride concert debuts.
Friday, June 11: LGBTQ+ Pride Night at Dodger Stadium
The LA Dodgers have partnered with LA Pride for the fourth time to host the very popular LGBTQ+ Pride Night at Dodger Stadium on Friday, June 11.
To kickstart LA Pride's first in-person event since 2019, an LGBTQ+ artist will sing the National Anthem.
First Responders from the LA LGBTQ+ Community will get a special moment of recognition.
After the game, vaccinated fans will be welcomed onto the field to watch the first Friday Night Fireworks show of the season.
A special event ticket package is available to fully-vaccinated fans that includes a game ticket for the 7:10 p.m. game against the Texas Rangers and an exclusive Dodger Pride-themed t-shirt. Tickets are on sale at dodgers.com/LAPride.
Saturday, June 12: "Thrive with Pride Celebration" on ABC7
ABC7 will air a one-hour primetime special, "Thrive with Pride Celebration," on Saturday, June 12 at 9 p.m.
Join ABC7's Ellen Leyva and Brandi Hitt, along with special guest host Raven-Symoné and Pride reporters Karl Schmid and Eric Resendiz as we celebrate Pride in SoCal!
We'll shine a spotlight on local LGBTQ+ people making a difference and we'll hear personal stories from the LGBTQ+ community, with special appearances from "Grey's Anatomy" star Jake Borelli, "Pose" cast members Billy Porter and Mj Rodriguez, "Everything's Going to be Okay" actor Adam Faison, and the cast of Hulu's "Love, Victor."
Plus, we'll have special performances from LGBTQ+ ally and Backstreet Boy AJ McLean and the Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles.
Friday, June 25: Pride is Universal 2021 at Universal Studios Hollywood
Experience a Hollywood theme park take-over with "Pride is Universal".
With your Pride is Universal ticket, begin entering Universal Studios Hollywood at 4 p.m., and mix in with regular park guests to enjoy the theme park during park operating hours.
The park closes to the public at 8 p.m., and you get to stay for the after-hours experience, with musical guests and other surprises to be announced.
The event is a fundraiser for Christopher Street West/LA Pride.
Saturday, June 26: Cinespia & LA Pride LGBTQ+ Movie Night
For the first time ever, LA Pride has partnered with the most popular outdoor film organization in Southern California, Cinespia, for their LGBTQ+ Pride Movie Night at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Saturday, June 26.
Film title, event details, and tickets will be announced in the coming weeks.
