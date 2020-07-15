Community & Events

LA Pride leaving West Hollywood next year

Some big changes are coming to next year's L.A. Pride celebrations.
The parade and festival won't be held in West Hollywood.

Instead, the event's producer, Christopher Street West, said it will be moved to a new location. However, next year's location has not yet been announced.

RELATED: "LA Pride 50th Anniversary Celebration" on ABC7 pays tribute to the history of the LGBTQ+ community in Los Angeles

Despite the changes, the City of West Hollywood says it will continue to have its own Pride Weekend celebrations.

COVID-19 forced the cancellation o the 50th anniversary pride parade last month.

ABC7 aired a three-hour virtual pride celebration in its place, which honored Southern California's queer culture with musical performances, celebrity appearances, and in-depth interviews with local heroes and community activists.
