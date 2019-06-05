ABC7 is proud to become the broadcast partner for Christopher Street West and the L.A. Pride Parade, bringing the annual event in West Hollywood to broadcast television for the first time ever. The parade will air live on ABC7 and abc7.com, Sunday, June 9 at 11am.
Christopher Street West, a 501(c)3 non-profit, organized the world's first permitted parade advocating for gay rights on June 28, 1970 in Hollywood. The event was a response to and in commemoration of the Stonewall Rebellion on Christopher Street in New York City the year prior.
The parade coverage will be hosted by Eyewitness News anchors Ellen Leyva and Brandi Hitt, and they will be joined by Raven-Symone, star and executive producer of Disney Channel's "Raven's Home."
They will be joined by Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Miracle and OTRC entertainment host Karl Schmid along the parade route, which goes 1.5 miles down Santa Monica Boulevard, from Crescent Heights Boulevard to Doheny Drive.
For more information on L.A. Pride, click here, and for a complete list of June's Pride Month events, click here.
Check out abc7.com/pride for stories about the LGBTQ+ community and their allies, and share your Pride with #abc7pride.
L.A. Pride's Estevan Montemayor talks about this year's LGBTQ+ Pride Parade on ABC7
