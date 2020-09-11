LA Rams hand out shirts to the Inglewood community

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Ahead of their season opener, the Los Angeles Rams organization hosted a few events in the city of Inglewood.On Thursday, they handed out about 13,000 branded "City of Champions" t-shirts to Inglewood Unified School District students, teachers and faculty, partnering with Unify Financial Credit Union to make it happen."Inglewood has such an amazing history, the city of champions, and we're just excited to be part of that next chapter," said Molly Higgins, the VP of Community Affairs and Engagement for the Rams.Mary Cervantes' children attend schools in the Inglewood Unified School District and she said she appreciates the community support."I came because my, my two little ones asked me to come and I feel like giving back to the community and having something for the children to look forward to is great," Cervantes said.The shirts were co-designed by former Inglewood Unified School District and City Honors graduate, Zayd Morrison. Morrison said he was happy to step up and give back to his community."Trying to give back to the community and my people was has always been a dream of mine," Morrison said. "To be able to do that with the help of the Rams organization is everything."Morrison started as an intern with the Rams in 2018 and is now a student at UC Irvine. He said his passion for design developed in high school when he used to do shoe customizations for friends."It has always been a side passion of mine like I just enjoy design and kind of fashion," Morrison said. "The first thought that came to mind is Inglewood was the city of champions and everybody from the city is proud to be from the city. So, that's what we really tried to embody with the design and the logo.""I do really feel like the city is the city of champions," Cervantes said. "And many champions come from the city and it just it makes me proud to be part of the city."