LA Regional Food Bank, partners mark 100th drive-up distribution event since start of pandemic

WESTLAKE DISTRICT, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It's been a year since L.A. County, the L.A. Regional Food Bank and community organizations began organizing efforts to feed families affected by the pandemic.Large food distributions have extended thousands of families a lifeline during these tough times. Fighting hunger amid the coronavirus pandemic, Los Angeles County hosted its 100th free drive-up food distribution event Thursday at Good Samaritan Hospital in L.A.'s Westlake District."So many people coming through these distributions have never sought food assistance before, this is the first time they've ever been in this position," said Michael Flood, CEO, L.A. Regional Food Bank.During Thursday's drive-thru event, the 10-millionth pound of food was handed out since last March. People in line received free 50-pound boxes of food - each box can typically feed a family of four for a full week."Even though we're coming out of the pandemic and starting into the red tier, there are so many people who don't have jobs," said Hilda Solis, Los Angeles County Supervisor.An estimated one in four L.A. County residents has suffered at least one instance of food insecurity since the pandemic started according to a recent USC study. The food bank - along with its county partners and volunteers - are thrilled they're able to offer this lifeline to people in need."This is critical. We are going to be out here as long as we need to be here, providing the resources in serving the community," said Gary Gero, chief sustainability officer, L.A. County. "We're not just providing food, we're providing hope."