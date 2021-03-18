Community & Events

LA Regional Food Bank, partners mark 100th drive-up distribution event since start of pandemic

An estimated 25% of L.A. County residents have suffered at least one instance of food insecurity since the pandemic started. The L.A. Regional Food Bank has been there to help from day one.
By
WESTLAKE DISTRICT, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It's been a year since L.A. County, the L.A. Regional Food Bank and community organizations began organizing efforts to feed families affected by the pandemic.

Large food distributions have extended thousands of families a lifeline during these tough times. Fighting hunger amid the coronavirus pandemic, Los Angeles County hosted its 100th free drive-up food distribution event Thursday at Good Samaritan Hospital in L.A.'s Westlake District.

"So many people coming through these distributions have never sought food assistance before, this is the first time they've ever been in this position," said Michael Flood, CEO, L.A. Regional Food Bank.

During Thursday's drive-thru event, the 10-millionth pound of food was handed out since last March. People in line received free 50-pound boxes of food - each box can typically feed a family of four for a full week.

"Even though we're coming out of the pandemic and starting into the red tier, there are so many people who don't have jobs," said Hilda Solis, Los Angeles County Supervisor.

An estimated one in four L.A. County residents has suffered at least one instance of food insecurity since the pandemic started according to a recent USC study. The food bank - along with its county partners and volunteers - are thrilled they're able to offer this lifeline to people in need.

"This is critical. We are going to be out here as long as we need to be here, providing the resources in serving the community," said Gary Gero, chief sustainability officer, L.A. County. "We're not just providing food, we're providing hope."

RELATED | Dream Center in Echo Park hands out 5 millionth meal
EMBED More News Videos

One year ago, the Dream Center in Echo Park stepped up to help families during COVID.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventswestlakecoronavirus californiafood bankhungercovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
100-year-old man found apparently murdered in Encino
Big Bear eagle eggs expected to hatch soon
Ontario explosion: Cleanup continues at fireworks blast site
Armie Hammer accuser describes alleged rape in LA
Police arrest suspect in assault on Asian-American woman, 75, who fought back
Firsthand look at migrant encampments on the Mexico-CA border
Nonprofit ensures the homeless don't miss out on stimulus funds
Show More
Peloton issues warning after child killed
Ventura County moves closer to normalcy in red tier
Biden plans to send COVID shots to Mexico, Canada
ABC enters Super Bowl rotation in new NFL TV deal
CA Legislature OKs expansion of paid sick leave
More TOP STORIES News