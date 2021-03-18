Community & Events

'We're not just providing food, we're providing hope.' LA Regional Food Bank marks one year of donations to food insecure during pandemic

An estimated 25% of LA County residents have suffered at least one instance of food insecurity since the pandemic started. The LA Regional Food Bank has been there to help from day one.
WESTLAKE DISTRICT (KABC) -- It's been a year since L-A County, the L-A regional food bank and community organizations began organizing efforts to feed families affected by the pandemic.

Large food distributions have extended thousands of families a lifeline during these tough times... and now, an event to mark the milestone. Fighting hunger amid the coronavirus pandemic, Los Angeles County hosted its 100th free "drive-up food distribution event" at Good Samaritan Hospital in LA's Westlake District.

"So many people coming through these distributions have never sought food assistance before, this is the first time they've ever been in this position," said Michael Flood, CEO, LA Regional Food Bank.

This marks the 10-millionth pound of food handed out by drive-thru since last March. People in line receive free 50 pound boxes of food - each box, typically able to feed a family of four for a full week.

"Even though we're coming out of the pandemic and starting into the red tier there are so many people who don't have jobs," said Hilda Solis, Los Angeles County Supervisor.

An estimated one in four LA County resident has suffered at least one instance of food insecurity since the pandemic started according to a recent USC study. The food bank - along with its county partners and volunteers - are thrilled they're able to offer this lifeline to people in need.

"This is critical. We are going to be out here as long as we need to be here, providing the resources in serving the community," said Gary Gero, chief sustainability officer, LA County. "We're not just providing food, we're providing hope."
