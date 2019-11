LA Zoo Lights display opens for the holiday season

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- With the holidays right around the corner, L.A. Zoo Lights returns Friday night.This year's program will include the world's largest illuminated pop-up book, glowing animals and more.Other features include a magical disco ball forest, giant glittering snowflakes and a twinkling tunnel filled with swirls of color.The nighttime journey runs through Jan. 5.Gates open at 5:30 p.m.