LA Zoo Lights display opens for the holiday season

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- With the holidays right around the corner, L.A. Zoo Lights returns Friday night.
This year's program will include the world's largest illuminated pop-up book, glowing animals and more.
Other features include a magical disco ball forest, giant glittering snowflakes and a twinkling tunnel filled with swirls of color.
The nighttime journey runs through Jan. 5.
Gates open at 5:30 p.m.
