LA Zoo Lights display opens for the holiday season

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- With the holidays right around the corner, L.A. Zoo Lights returns Friday night.

This year's program will include the world's largest illuminated pop-up book, glowing animals and more.

Other features include a magical disco ball forest, giant glittering snowflakes and a twinkling tunnel filled with swirls of color.

The nighttime journey runs through Jan. 5.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.
