LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Zoo will reopen to the public on Aug. 26 following a monthslong closure prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.
The zoo closed its gates on March 13 but when guests are let back in, they can expect an online reservation-based ticketing system, required face coverings and limited capacity.
"The world has changed over the last several months, and so has your Los Angeles Zoo. You will notice enhanced protocols and procedures onsite to ensure the health and safety of all guests, staff and animals," said Denise M. Verrer, CEO and director of the zoo, said in a statement.
Indoor exhibits and high-touch areas throughout the zoo, including Papiano Playpark, the Tom Mankiewicz Conservation Carousel and the contact yard at the Winnick Family Children's Zoo, will remain closed.
Los Angeles Zoo to reopen for guests at the end of August following monthslong closure
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News