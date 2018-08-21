People with disabilities spent three days at Casa Colin's Land Meets Sea Sports Camp.For the past 23 years, the camp has been sponsored by Casa Colina Hospital. The camp was held at Marine Stadium in Long Beach.Campers of all ages and abilities get a chance to experience jet skiing, kayaking and sailing. Camp organizers say the water is therapeutic for the campers and an important element in the rehabilitation process.Casa Colina also sponsors other adventures for people with disabilities including sky diving, tennis, rock climbing and more.