HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Have you seen the new Los Angeles Police Department cruisers yet?
The department's Hollywood division tweeted out photos Thursday showing off their new all-electric Tesla patrol car.
It's part of the department's move to become more environmentally conscious.
The new vehicle will be out on patrol for the next few months while it's tested.
Officers said to stop and say "hi" if you see it out and about.
Los Angeles Police Department breaks in new cruiser, environmentally conscious Tesla
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News