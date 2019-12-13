Community & Events

Los Angeles Police Department breaks in new cruiser, environmentally conscious Tesla

By ABC7.com staff
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Have you seen the new Los Angeles Police Department cruisers yet?

The department's Hollywood division tweeted out photos Thursday showing off their new all-electric Tesla patrol car.

It's part of the department's move to become more environmentally conscious.

The new vehicle will be out on patrol for the next few months while it's tested.

Officers said to stop and say "hi" if you see it out and about.
