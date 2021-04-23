Community & Events

Check out this package-free grocery store in Highland Park

Re Grocery store in Highland Park offers package-free solutions when it comes to grocery shopping.
Learn how to save waste this Earth Day by shopping package-free

HIGHLAND PARK (KABC) -- One year ago, Lauren and Joseph Macrino opened Re Grocery in Highland Park. It's a package-free grocery store.

"We started Re because personally we were finding it really difficult to grocery shop free of unnecessary plastic packaging and waste. And we knew we weren't alone," said Lauren Macrino.

The average American creates about 4.9 pounds of waste per day according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

At Re Grocery you can find more than 400 bulk, refillable goods.

They mainly offer dry foods but they also carry plant-based milk and cheeses plus household goods like laundry detergent and soap.

"We try to be a complement to the farmers market. So you can buy all your dry and liquid goods here and then maybe hit up the farmers market for your meats and cheeses and veggies," said Joseph Macrino.

