In 1991, Leslie Lopez's mom and dad decided to move their family to a small town called Chino Hills. Tuesday, she decided to take a trip down memory lane with a visit to her elementary school.The memories came flooding back as Lopez pointed out the door to her fifth grade classroom at Litel Elementary School."It still smells the same - bizarre," she recalled. "The school is full of wonderful parents, kids and really wonderful teachers."Lopez said it was easy to find things to do after school - from recreational sports like soccer to hours of golf training at Los Serrano Country Club."I'm still no good," she joked.Her parents always found a way to keep her busy and out of trouble. Across the street from Lopez's former high school is McCoy Equestrian and Recreation Center, a constant in the fast-growing community, and still a favorite among youth."In the late 1990s I noticed the city's growth exploding. Fortunately, the hills that offered so much adventure as a kid, and to this day create a gorgeous backdrop to the city, have remained mostly untouched," Lopez said.The hills provide Lopez and her family a great place to walk - something they look forward to every day.What makes this town a special place? The people, according to Lopez."You can easily find a warm morning greeting from a cheerful neighbor," she said.Chino Hills is a place where Lopez has turned elementary school friends into lifelong best friends."Cheers to Chino Hills!"