ABC7 IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD

In the Neighborhood: Leslie Lopez gives tour of hometown Chino Hills

EMBED </>More Videos

Leslie Lopez showcases her hometown of Chino Hills, California. (KABC)

CHINO HILLS, Calif. (KABC) --
In 1991, Leslie Lopez's mom and dad decided to move their family to a small town called Chino Hills. Tuesday, she decided to take a trip down memory lane with a visit to her elementary school.

The memories came flooding back as Lopez pointed out the door to her fifth grade classroom at Litel Elementary School.

"It still smells the same - bizarre," she recalled. "The school is full of wonderful parents, kids and really wonderful teachers."

Lopez said it was easy to find things to do after school - from recreational sports like soccer to hours of golf training at Los Serrano Country Club.

"I'm still no good," she joked.

Her parents always found a way to keep her busy and out of trouble. Across the street from Lopez's former high school is McCoy Equestrian and Recreation Center, a constant in the fast-growing community, and still a favorite among youth.

"In the late 1990s I noticed the city's growth exploding. Fortunately, the hills that offered so much adventure as a kid, and to this day create a gorgeous backdrop to the city, have remained mostly untouched," Lopez said.

PHOTOS: Leslie Lopez shares photos from her childhood



The hills provide Lopez and her family a great place to walk - something they look forward to every day.

What makes this town a special place? The people, according to Lopez.

"You can easily find a warm morning greeting from a cheerful neighbor," she said.

Chino Hills is a place where Lopez has turned elementary school friends into lifelong best friends.

"Cheers to Chino Hills!"

Leslie Lopez will be live on ABC7 at the Shoppes at Chino Hills Wednesday from 4:30 until 7:00 a.m. to us what makes Chino Hills so special. Join her for some food and fun!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsfamilytourismeventsABC7 In the NeighborhoodChino HillsCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC7 IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD
Must-do things in LA's Little Tokyo
In the Neighborhood: Kimi Evans shares memories of life in Little Tokyo
In the Neighborhood: Leslie Sykes says Compton shaped who she is
In the Neighborhood: Dave Kunz offers tour of hometown Northridge
In the Neighborhood: Marc Brown shows us Harbor City
More ABC7 In the Neighborhood
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
3 totally free community events in LA this weekend
In the Neighborhood: Kimi Evans shares memories of life in Little Tokyo
4 can't-miss live music events in LA this weekend
Annual Long Beach boat race rooted in Chinese history
Santa Monica camp allows girls to explore male-dominated jobs
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News