Volunteer effort helps seniors feel connected by sending cards, letters after being isolated during the Covid-19 pandemic

RIVERSIDE (KABC) -- The pandemic has been especially hard for retired living communities.A volunteer effort is helping some retired residents feel connected after being isolated during the Covid-19 pandemic. The last several months haven't been easy for the people living in one senior community located in Riverside; but they've received more than 2,000 letters that have helped lift their spirits.Letters Against Isolation was started amid the pandemic by two sisters in Massachusetts. It began simply; they wanted to cheer up their own grandparents. But then the idea took off, and they've been sending mail to seniors, and complete strangers, across the nation."We intend to continue to send them letters and cards after the pandemic is over because senior loneliness is not something that's going to go away," said Saffron Patel, co-founder of Letters Against Isolation.Even though Christina Miller and other residents don't personally know who wrote each card, it helps lift their spirits."They always have little pictures, they have little happy faces," said Miller.Like for Martha Gonzalez, who's been unable to see many family members in Mexico. She says it's nice to know, someone out there took the time."Millions across the country care about you, we'll get through this together, Julia... a teenager from Cambridge Massachusetts," read Gonzalez.