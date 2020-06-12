Community & Events

LGBTQ+ virtual events celebrating June's Pride Month

The Venice Pride Flag Lifeguard Tower at 900 Ocean Front Walk in Los Angeles was painted by Patrick Mason and Michael Brunt in June of 2017. (instagram.com/venice_life600)

June is LGBTQ+ Pride Month. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, many organizations are having online, virtual events to celebrate Pride. All times are Pacific.


Saturday, June 20:


3pm:
Dear ONE: Love and Longing in Mid-Century Queer America

A virtual performance of excerpts that illuminates the lives of ordinary Queer Americans as recounted through letters written between 1953 and 1965, to L.A.'s ONE Magazine, the first openly gay & lesbian periodical in the United States. With George Takei, Michelle C. Bonilla, Nicky Endres, JP Karliak, and Michael A. Shepperd
onearchives.org/dearone

Check out abc7.com/pride for stories about the LGBTQ+ community and their allies, and share your Pride with #abc7eyewitness.
Related topics:
community & eventslgbtqlgbtq prideparadecommunitylgbt
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Torrance Tirade: More encounters reported with woman in anti-Asian rant
LA County's homeless population jumps nearly 13%, new data shows
OC rescinds face covering order as more businesses get OK to reopen
Breonna's Law: Louisville bans 'no-knock' warrants
Mexican mafia member Danny Roman murdered in CA prison
GOP picks Jacksonville, Florida, for Trump convention speech
Suspect sought after deputy struck by vehicle in Santa Clarita
Show More
Paso Robles shooting: Suspect shot to death after 2-day manhunt; 4 officers wounded
California unemployment claims continue climbing
LA activities reopen as county sees spike in cases
Video: Chicago police officers lounging in office during looting, riots
Double lung transplant performed on woman who had COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News