LGBTQ+ virtual events celebrating June's Pride Month

Saturday, June 20:
3pm:
Dear ONE: Love and Longing in Mid-Century Queer America
A virtual performance of excerpts that illuminates the lives of ordinary Queer Americans as recounted through letters written between 1953 and 1965, to L.A.'s ONE Magazine, the first openly gay & lesbian periodical in the United States. With George Takei, Michelle C. Bonilla, Nicky Endres, JP Karliak, and Michael A. Shepperd
onearchives.org/dearone
