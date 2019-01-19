COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Thousands expected for Women's March walk in downtown Los Angeles: WATCH LIVE

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The annual Women's March and a march for OneLife L.A. will kick off in downtown Los Angeles Saturday.

The Women's March will start at 8:30 a.m. with a Tongva Nation blessing and then speeches at 9 a.m. The march will begin at 10 a.m. from Pershing Square to City Hall, where a stage will be set up for musical performances and more motivational speeches.

Mayor Eric Garcetti, actress Laverne Cox, attorney Gloria Allred, Rep. Katie Hill, state Sen. Maria Elena Durazo are among those to speak during the event. As for performances, the Trans Chorus of L.A., MILCK, Raja Kumari, Maya Jupiter and Aloe Blacc are slated to perform.

A special guest for the event will also be Kristen Visbal, the artist who sculpted the popular Fearless Girl statue. Her piece will also be on display in Grand Park.

The event is expected to end around 2 p.m.

As for OneLife L.A., the event starts at noon at La Placita, 845 N. Alameda, with a pre-program welcome from Archbishop Jose H. Gomez. The walk begins around 12:30 p.m. from La Placita to Los Angeles State Historic Park at 1245 N. Spring St.

Once the march ends, there will be motivational speakers, performers and food trucks at the park. Speakers include YouTube personality Lizzie Velasquez and singers Jamie Grace, Mario Alberto Perez and Nancy Sanchez.

The event is expected to end around 4 p.m.
