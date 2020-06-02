George Floyd

WATCH LIVE: Thousands turn up in Hollywood for protest promoted by rapper YG

Thousands on Tuesday turned up for a protest in Hollywood after more than 100 people were arrested the day before amid looting and civil unrest.
By
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Thousands of protesters turned up in Hollywood Tuesday afternoon for a second day to demand justice following the in-custody death of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.

The demonstration began around noon near the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street. Rapper YG posted about the protest on his Instagram Story, in which he also stated "no looting allowed." However, the rapper took to Twitter an hour before its scheduled start to say that he would not be present.

"I was told today that my protest was not safe and that people could get hurt or shot, and I'm not trying to get none of people hurt or shot," he said in a video, adding that a protest would be held later "the right way."

Thousands of protesters peacefully marched through Hollywood Tuesday afternoon, covering large swaths of ground.



Still, plenty showed up and the group quickly grew in size. At one point, two different large bodies of protesters were covering extensive ground across the area. It appeared that both groups were trying to coordinate and form into one.

The California National Guard was deployed Monday after several non-violent protests in the area turned chaotic as some individuals, who did not appear to be involved in the protests, began looting. More than 100 people were arrested.

On Tuesday, guardsman were seen stationed on a side street Hollywood, blocking off routes to keep the protesters in a concentrated areas. LAPD officers were set up along a nearby street to also direct the group, but the situation seemed to remain peaceful.

City and county authorities hailed the generally peaceful posture of the vast majority of people protesting the death of Floyd, and attributed the waves of destruction that occurred to "opportunists'' taking advantage of demonstrations to loot and vandalize.

"This is what it's like to walk down the streets. It's chaos. I'm afraid every time a police officer drives past me."



Two protesters shared with ABC7 a passionate speech about racial inequality in America and their reasons for joining Sunday's protests over the in-custody death of George Floyd.

