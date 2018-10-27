COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Lobster Rock brings 3-day crustacean celebration to Redondo Beach

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
Earlier this year, the city of Redondo Beach announced the cancellation of the 23rd Annual Lobster Festival. That's when business partners Dave Tardif and Mike Bouchard sprang into action.


The event planners only had six weeks to get something on the books, and the result was Lobster Rock: a three-day celebration of rock music, crafts and of course lobsters.

In addition to live music from local bands, the event offered food from seven eateries. The event was held at Seaside Lagoon in Redondo Beach.

It was the first privately run multi-day festival in the lagoon's history. More than 13,000 people attended the event. There were 25 stations serving beer and wine.

The first two days were for the 21-and-older crowd. Day three had an emphasis on family oriented activities.
