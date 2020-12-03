Community & Events

Local organizations battered by the pandemic need help this Giving Tuesday

Before the pandemic, Second Harvest Food Bank was distributing over two million pounds of food a month in Orange County.

Now, the organization is handing out about five million pounds a month.

The need was obvious on Thanksgiving, when the food bank helped about 4,000 households at the Honda Center, numbers that could grow as unemployment benefits and forbearance disappear.

In Simi Valley, COVID-19 restrictions have made it a challenging year for the Reagan Foundation, as well as many others.

For more information on how to donate, watch the video above.
