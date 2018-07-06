Beer lovers flocked to the Sunnyside Cemetery in Long Beach for "Festival Obscura Presents: A Celebration at Sunnyside Cemetery."More than 45 local independent breweries, cideries, wineries and macabre vendors were on hand at the historic 13-acre resting place.It was an effort to raise both money and awareness of the 112-year old cemetery.Sunnyside Cemetery has appeared in several movies, including the Adam Sandler film "Click" and "Fast and the Furious.""CSI Miami" also used the grounds for cemetery scenes.Celebrated photographer Ansel Adams made the "Angel of Sorrows" the subject of one of his photographs in 1939.Starting at the end of July, the cemetery will host movie screenings. Sunnyside Cemetery is open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day.