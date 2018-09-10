COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Long Beach holds 22nd annual Lobster Festival

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
Thousands of Maine lobsters landed in Long Beach -- into massive kettles. It was all part the 22nd annual Original Long Beach Lobster Festival.


Both the Port of Los Angeles and Redondo Beach canceled their lobster festivals this year, but Long Beach's event is going strong. The festival took place in Rainbow Lagoon.

Lobsters were served in a variety of ways, including lobster rolls, sliders, lobster-on-a-stick and more. The kid-friendly event also offered a reptile exhibit, face painting and inflatable bounce houses.

There was a beer tent and a V.I.P lounge with reserved seating, private restroom, and a complimentary beverage.
