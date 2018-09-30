COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Long Beach holds annual Fiesta in the Park

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
Long Beach continued its celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month with the second annual Fiesta in the Park.


The free event happened at Silverado Park. The fiesta featured live entertainment and dancing. Food trucks provided a taste of Hispanic and Latino cuisine.

The Arts Council was there to bring out the creative side of those attending the fiesta.

National Hispanic Heritage Month recognizes the contributions of Hispanic and Latino-Americans in the United States and celebrates the group's heritage and culture. It was formally recognized and established by an Act of Congress in 1988.
