Long Beach celebrates re-opening of park that honors LGBTQ+ activist Harvey Milk

By
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Long Beach celebrated the grand re-opening of Harvey Milk Promenade Park. The plaza on 3rd and Promenade honors the legacy of civil rights leader Harvey Milk and local LGBTQ+ activists.

A ceremony also took place to honor three new inductees of the park's Equality Plaza Honor Wall. Those inductees, including Sabreena, Dr. Angela Bowen and Tim Patton, were chosen for their exceptional contributions to the greater Long Beach area's LGBTQ+ community.

Construction on the downtown Long Beach park began in 2018. New features at Harvey Milk Promenade Park include outdoor benches, a ping pong table, a staircase connecting the park to a parking garage, an "augmented reality experience" and free Wi-Fi.
