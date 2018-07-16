Long Beach neighborhood brings in street artist for mural

The Bixby Knolls neighborhood of Long Beach has a new mural.The Bixby Knolls Improvement Association brought in Seattle-based street artist Ten Hundred to lend his talents to a blank gray wall.Ten Hundred, whose real name is Peter Robinson, painted a colorful diverse cast of characters in his mural.Robinson says the mural represents the diversity of Long Beach.The mural now adorns the parking lot of SteelCraft.Robinson has murals in Seattle, New York City, Los Angeles, Kansas City, Tokyo, Japan and Brazil.This isn't the first time the Bixby Knolls Improvement Association has brought in an out-of-town artist. The group also hired New York-based graffiti artist Tom Bob to turn a fire hydrant into Princess Leia.