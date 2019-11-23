LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Athletes from Long Beach Polytechnic High School's swim and water polo teams ran from campus to a local food pantry in the school's 8th annual canned food jog.
"Long Beach Poly is located in inner city Long Beach," said Kalani Caldwell, a teacher and girls' swim coach. "I think a lot of our students that come to poly are not necessarily from this area. They haven't really experienced what it's like to grow up in this neighborhood hungry."
Each athlete carried at least one canned food item in the 3/4-mile run from Long Beach Poly to Lutheran Social Services of Long Beach.
"I think it's important for the youth to be able to get involved and see that there are needs in their surrounding community," said Wendy Rubio, Program Manager for Lutheran Social Services.
Lutheran Social Services of Long Beach serves more than 1,000 people struggling with poverty every month.
"I think it's important to give back because it does give us a sense of humanity and generosity that a lot of people forget in the climate we currently live in," said 11th-grade student athlete, Kris. "Being able to do such a simple act of kindness reminds us how we should treat each other."
For more information on Lutheran Social Services of Southern California/Long Beach, visit their website.
Follow Rachel on social media:
Facebook.com/abc7rachel
Twitter.com/abc7rachel
Instagram.com/abc7rachel
Long Beach Poly athletes run cans of food across city for a cause
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News