community journalist

Long Beach Poly athletes run cans of food across city for a cause

By
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Athletes from Long Beach Polytechnic High School's swim and water polo teams ran from campus to a local food pantry in the school's 8th annual canned food jog.

"Long Beach Poly is located in inner city Long Beach," said Kalani Caldwell, a teacher and girls' swim coach. "I think a lot of our students that come to poly are not necessarily from this area. They haven't really experienced what it's like to grow up in this neighborhood hungry."

Each athlete carried at least one canned food item in the 3/4-mile run from Long Beach Poly to Lutheran Social Services of Long Beach.

"I think it's important for the youth to be able to get involved and see that there are needs in their surrounding community," said Wendy Rubio, Program Manager for Lutheran Social Services.

Lutheran Social Services of Long Beach serves more than 1,000 people struggling with poverty every month.

"I think it's important to give back because it does give us a sense of humanity and generosity that a lot of people forget in the climate we currently live in," said 11th-grade student athlete, Kris. "Being able to do such a simple act of kindness reminds us how we should treat each other."

For more information on Lutheran Social Services of Southern California/Long Beach, visit their website.

Follow Rachel on social media:
Facebook.com/abc7rachel
Twitter.com/abc7rachel
Instagram.com/abc7rachel
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventslong beachlos angeles countycommunity journalistlong beachcharityhigh schoolfoodhigh school sportsin the communitydonationsstudents
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
A family home turned into a parrot sanctuary
East LA grandma cooks up handmade Flamin' Hot Cheetos tortillas
The LA Philharmonic's Youth Orchestra of LA is coming to Inglewood
De Afghanan Cuisine is one of the go-to spots for food in Fremont
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Student arrested after threat of mass shooting at South LA school
VIDEO: Metrolink train slams into RV in Santa Fe Springs
Don't eat romaine lettuce grown in Salinas, California: FDA warning
20-year-old man, dog killed in Santa Ana shooting
10-year-old makes impressive shots during Lakers halftime event
Sneak peak of enhanced entrance to Disneyland's Tomorrowland
Latin superstar Juanes celebrates new album in Hollywood
Show More
Sherman Oaks boy raises funds to build school in birthplace of Vietnam
5 injured in violent two-car crash in Koreatown
Autism study: New research identifies gender differences
LAX officials urge passengers to plan ahead during holiday travel rush
Flames emit from plane engine, makes emergency landing at LAX
More TOP STORIES News