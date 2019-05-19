Long Beach Pride Festival kicks off after threats deemed 'not credible' by police

The threats were posted to social media on May 6 and shared hundreds of times, according to Long Beach police. An investigation determined the threats were unsubstantiated. Details of the threats were not released.
(3/3) the venue as we do with all special events. Ensuring & providing a safe environment for our residents/patrons will always remain our top priority. As always, we remind u that if u “See Something, Say Something.” Be aware of your surroundings & report suspicious activity!— Long Beach PD (CA) (@LBPD) May 19, 2019
Police said addition officers will be "in and around the venue" as a precaution.
All of events are expected to go on as planned.
Thousands of people took to the streets for the city's 36th annual gay pride march and the conclusion of the two-day festival.
The parade started at Ocean Boulevard and Lindero Avenue at 10:30 a.m, with a pre-parade "hot spot'' that kicked off an hour earlier at Bixby Park on Ocean and Cherry Avenue. Activities there included interactive crows games and high-energy music.
The parade winds up at Ocean and Alamitos Avenue.
The conclusion of the festival at the downtown marina at 450 E. Shoreline Drive will feature musicians and dancers, who will perform from until 10 p.m. on the Nissan Stage, the Dance Stage, the Country Stage and the Estrella Jalisco Stage.
The first annual Long Beach Lesbian & Gay Pride Festival & Parade was held in June 1984.
Find more information at longbeachpride.com.
Capital News Service contributed to this story.