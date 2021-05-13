Long Beach Pride returns for a virtual celebration this weekend

Long Beach Pride returns for a virtual celebration with headliners, from their Main Stage, Dance Stage, Urban Stage and Fiesta Caliente Stage, May 16 at 7 p.m. on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and LongBeachPride.com.
"We are pleased to present Long Beach Pride with an exciting star-studded online celebration," said Elsa Martinez, president of Long Beach Pride.
"Although we miss seeing all our supporters and fans in person, we are looking forward to a successful interactive show that will connect our varied communities together in celebration of this iconic event!"
The event will feature a variety of artists sharing the virtual stage for a worldwide online audience.
Among those performing on the Fiesta Caliente Stage will be Los Horoscopos and DJs and Dancers, along with a host of other notable performers.
Also returning will be the Urban Soul Stage where top hip hop and R&B artists will gather to present their latest musical offerings and energetic dance styles.
Following the event, YouTube will host the Long Beach Pride AfterShow on Facebook Live talking about the event's top personalities and guests.
Long Beach Pride will also feature video highlights of Long Beach Pride parades as well as past festivals where fans and event goers were treated to unique performers, gourmet cuisine, talented street artists and more.
This year, the event will have interactive features with fun questions and answers, played out in real time, as well as online discussions and Q&A sessions with artists and Long Beach Pride representatives in the AfterShow portion.
First held in 1984, the event has grown to become one of the largest gay pride events in the United States, attracting more than 75,000 people during the two-day celebration.
Among the performers showcased at the event were The Bangles, Elvis Crespo, Patti LaBelle, Sheila E, Queen Latifah, The Village People, Monica, Smash Mouth, Gloria Trevi and many others.
Those interested in supporting Long Beach Pride may make their donations via PayPal, by visiting LongBeachPride.com also donations will be accepted clicking on the description of the event on YouTube.
