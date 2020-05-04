Coronavirus

Long Beach trolley brings musical joy to neighborhoods amid coronavirus stay-at-home orders

The We Love Long Beach nonprofit found a creative, cruising way to bring people outside safely and connect neighbors.
By
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Neighborhoods in Long Beach got a special musical treat this weekend. A trolley cruised up and down local streets and brought tunes for residents to enjoy.

Local non profit We Love Long Beach is behind this unique event. The traveling trolley brought music and a lot of fun to residents. The trolley carried a musician on board, who sang and played songs. Families, in turn, stepped out of their homes and some even sang along.

We Love Long Beach organizers say their goal is to connect neighbors one block at a time.

"Especially during this pandemic right now, I mean our goal is to show that we need our neighbors, we need to care for our neighbors and this is a good way to just get people outside to recognize, 'Hey we're in this together, and we truly care and love Long Beach,'" said Scott Jones with We Love Long Beach.

Organizers say they plan to do this again. They also hope that this idea will spread to other cities, where everyone will get in on this unique way to bring some joy to their neighbors.

