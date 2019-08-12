Looking to see a new movie without breaking the bank? Head to Los Feliz

LOS FELIZ (KABC) -- There are two theaters in Los Feliz that cost less than $10 for one movie ticket.The Vista Theater and Los Feliz Theater are two of LA's oldest movie theaters.They also offer some of the best deals in town.Research from the National Association of Theater Owner's shows that the average U.S. ticket price in 2018 was $9.11.Here's a breakdown of ticket prices at different movie theaters:The Vista or the Los Feliz Theater: $9.50AMC or a Regal Cinema: $14Arclight: $16iPic: $32.The Vista only has the capacity to screen one movie at a time but unlike other vintage theaters, it shows brand new movies."It's such a historic, beautiful LA theater, and you know the ticket prices kind of help with that. Watch on 35 mm film, don't pay $20, I'm happy to do both of those things," said one customer waiting in line to see "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."One ticket plus a small popcorn at the Vista costs $13.25, which is still less than the price of one movie ticket at an Arclight or a Regal Cinema.Based on the inflation rate, it's estimated that the annual ticket price in 2019 is estimated to be $10.14.