Los Angeles beaches reopen and here are the rules

Beaches are reopening in LA County, but with some restrictions.So, what does that really mean?First, if you plan on making a trip to the beach, you must wear a mask. And physical distancing is still required. You also have to make sure you're at least 6 feet apart from others.Beach goers are allowed to take a dip in the ocean for water activities like swimming and surfing.To find out the rest of the information on what's allowed, watch the video above.