Los Angeles Rams player gives back to families in South LA

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Andrew Whitworth is an LA Rams four-time pro bowler and a veteran leader who is sorely missed by his teammates as he works to get back on the field, after an injury earlier this season.Whitworth is also known for the great things he does off the field. He's the Rams' Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee and it's because the big offensive lineman also has a big heart.Whitworth and his family visited South L.A. families who are currently staying at Sola Open Air Transitional living. Sola is affiliated with St. Joseph Center."We just want to make sure we gave you a little extra blessing for Christmas," Whitworth said. "And to let you know we're thinking about you and that we want the best for you and that honestly we love you.""The Whitworths are ensuring that the children here are at Sola Open Air: Safe Landing for Families will not go to bed hungry this season," said the president and CEO of St. Joseph Center Dr. Va Lecia Adams Kellum."We're so grateful."The Whitworths purchased gifts for 92 children and are providing 53 families with their own $500 grocery store gift card along with individually packaged holiday meals.The Open Air RV Transitional Living program provides safe housing for families who were living on the streets or in their vehicles. Rams' Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee said he wants to make sure the families know they're loved."I think the best you can hope for from a moment like this is that one family at least at a minimum is inspired to keep going," said Whitworth."This is a celebration of love, of giving and it really did something to my heart because I didn't expect all this from him and this program," said Sola Open Air resident Danielle Murray.