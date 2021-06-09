Community & Events

Los Feliz Theater to reopen in July

After being shut down for more than a year, some of L.A.'s oldest movie theatres are planning to reopen this summer.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Los Feliz Theater to reopen in July

LOS FELIZ (KABC) -- And after many months of being shut down, the Los Feliz Theater will reopen in July.

The theater opened in 1935. It's been a staple in the Los Feliz neighborhood ever since.

CEO Lance Alsbaugh owns the theater group Vintage Cinemas, including the Los Feliz Theater and the Vista Theatre. He said the Vista Theatre is undergoing renovations, but the reopening will be announced soon.

Alsbaugh said he felt the community support during the pandemic.

"We got lots of emails and phone calls and even faxes, believe it or not of people saying what can we do to help? What can we buy, gift certificates? Can we send you money," Alsbaugh said.

While Alsbaugh said he appreciated the sentiment, he said they actually didn't need help at the time. He had been saving a rainy-day fund for a storm like the pandemic.

"The thing that's been killing me is just the sheer inability to work. You know, I love working and I can't work right now," said Alsbaugh.

He had to furlough almost every employee. Except for the general manager Victor Martinez who's been greeting guests and running the projector at the theaters for more than 30 years.

"They're not just my workplace, you know, they're part of my life part of my success," said Martinez.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventslos felizlos angeles countycommunity journalistmoviemovie theaterin the community
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
CA announces changes to June 15 mask mandate
Hesperia 'Farm Fire' burns over 150 acres
Cal/OSHA to again reconsider controversial mask standards Wednesday
Amber Alert: Girl, 8, found safe after alleged abduction by mom in LA
Mother of suspect in gas station attack turned him in after seeing video on news
LASD launches massive raid on illegal marijuana grows in Lancaster
Nonprofit takes unorthodox approach to help SoCal homeless
Show More
Judge reinstates teacher suspended for transgender remark
Abortion bill reintroduced by Rep. Judy Chu
Up to $300 paid 6 times to US families: Here's when money arrives
No injuries after shots fired near Texas air force base
Fauci warns Delta COVID-19 variant still a threat to US
More TOP STORIES News