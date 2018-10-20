COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Lynwood residents offered discounted Ring security devices to enhance neighborhood security

Lynwood residents lined up Saturday to buy Ring security devices at discounted prices as part of an effort to enhance neighborhood security. (KABC)

LYNWOOD, Calif. (KABC) --
Lynwood residents lined up Saturday to buy Ring security devices at discounted prices as part of an effort to enhance neighborhood security.

Ring is the security system that keeps an eye on your doorstep, sometimes catching criminals in the act of stealing packages, or breaking in and burglarizing homes.

"What better way to make sure you have it on video and evidence if anyone is at your house," Lynwood Mayor Jose Luis Solache said.

"You got to be safe," Eliberto Chavez of Lynwood said. "You have kids around and just want to make sure who's coming to your house, and who's knocking on the door."

The city of Lynwood partnered with Ring, providing funding that enabled about 200 residents to receive a $100 discount on the company's security devices. It's an effort to reduce neighborhood crime.

"We had a couple of incidents recently, and we didn't have security cameras in the area," Karika Austin said. "I want to ensure that not only people coming to my door there's safety, but also just to watch out for passersby. I live in an area where there's lots of students, and other individuals, so I like protection."

Lynwood officials said public safety is a priority, and they wanted to ease the burden on residents looking for ways to protect their homes.

"If we as a community stick together, and we send a message to those people that want to commit crime in our community, this is the best way to do it," Solache said. "If we do it as a unit, as one group, as one community."
