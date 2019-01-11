COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Magic of Storytelling

Glendale, Calif (KABC) --
ABC7, Disney ABC Television Group and Disney Publishing are kicking off the 7th Annual Magic of Storytelling campaign with a goal of donating up to 1 million books to First Book from now through March 31, 2019. First Book is a nonprofit organization that puts new books and educational resources into the hands of children from low-income families nationwide.

You can join in the Magic of Storytelling and help unlock book donations! From now through March 31, post a shelfie - a selfie with a book or bookshelf- on Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #MagicOfStorytelling and Disney will donate a new book to First Book up to 1 million books. Go to www.magicofstorytelling.com to learn more.

Sponsored locally by Mathis Brothers Furniture
