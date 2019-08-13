Make-a-Wish kid receives special gift from LA Chargers' quarterback

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- This may make you smile today.After the Los Angeles Chargers practice Monday night, quarterback Philip Rivers met a young fan named Henry from the Make-a-Wish Foundation.Henry received tickets to Sunday's game and a team jersey with his name on it.Both Rivers and Henry were all smiles after their meeting."Many people think we're inspirations and maybe we are to many people, but I think when you see guys like Henry and kids like that that are fighters and that are tough..., they inspire us," Rivers said.