LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- This may make you smile today.
After the Los Angeles Chargers practice Monday night, quarterback Philip Rivers met a young fan named Henry from the Make-a-Wish Foundation.
Henry received tickets to Sunday's game and a team jersey with his name on it.
Both Rivers and Henry were all smiles after their meeting.
"Many people think we're inspirations and maybe we are to many people, but I think when you see guys like Henry and kids like that that are fighters and that are tough..., they inspire us," Rivers said.
Make-a-Wish kid receives special gift from LA Chargers' quarterback
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News