Manhattan Beach, Hermosa Beach homeowners take part in 'home-snooping' charity

Have you ever wanted to snoop around your neighbor's house? Now's your chance, with the Sophisticated Snoops Home Tour.


Five homeowners in Manhattan Beach and Hermosa Beach are opening their doors for a good cause. The money raised will benefit American Martyr's School in Manhattan Beach.

This is the 45th year for the tour, which include a wide variety of homes this year.

The tour is May 18, 19 and 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Presale tickets cost $30 and at the door $35.

For more information visit americanmartyrsschool.org.
