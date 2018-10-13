Manhattan Beach city officials are thinking outside of the box - more specifically, they are thinking of the outside of some nondescript utility boxes.They are about to get a new look designed by local artists. The Utility Box Beautification Project will select proposals from South Bay artists. Art pieces will be made out of 41 boxes.San Pedro transformed some of its utility boxes three years ago. Those boxes have been applauded for bringing art to San Pedro's harbor area.The Manhattan Beach project will accept designs in phases starting with 12 boxes. Officials will decide between 10 to 15 finalists and submit those proposals to the city council for approval.Artists will be paid a $500 stipend for their work. Artwork must be original and should be visible from a distance. No political, religious or corporate branding is allowed.The first box murals will be installed in early 2019.