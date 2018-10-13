COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Manhattan Beach looking to add some art to utility boxes through mural art

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
Manhattan Beach city officials are thinking outside of the box - more specifically, they are thinking of the outside of some nondescript utility boxes.


They are about to get a new look designed by local artists. The Utility Box Beautification Project will select proposals from South Bay artists. Art pieces will be made out of 41 boxes.

San Pedro transformed some of its utility boxes three years ago. Those boxes have been applauded for bringing art to San Pedro's harbor area.

The Manhattan Beach project will accept designs in phases starting with 12 boxes. Officials will decide between 10 to 15 finalists and submit those proposals to the city council for approval.

Artists will be paid a $500 stipend for their work. Artwork must be original and should be visible from a distance. No political, religious or corporate branding is allowed.

The first box murals will be installed in early 2019.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsartmural artsManhattan BeachLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Chicago McDonald's gets spooky makeover
Glass pumpkin patch dazzles in suburban Chicago
SoCal elementary students participate in International Walk to School Day
Santa Monica stages festival to promote sustainability
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Lightning lights up SoCal skies; knocks out power in LA
SoCal hit with heavy rains, lightning
Dodgers vs. Brewers: NLCS Game 2 preview
Caltrans says 'blame the driver' after truck overturns in NorCal
No Mega Millions winner; jackpot soars to $654M
Remains of 3 people found at burned Littlerock home, officials say
Dodgers fall to Brewers 6-5 in Game 1 of the NLCS
LA County Sheriff McDonnell, opponent Villanueva sound off ahead of Election Day
Show More
Uber, Lyft to offer free or discounted rides during Election Day
Student with autism bullied at Lancaster school
Firefighters containing 50-acre fire north of CSU San Bernardino
Safety group wants Hyundai, Kia to recall 2.9M vehicles
Halloween events in Southern California
More News