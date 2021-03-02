american red cross

March is Red Cross Month - How to take action

ABC7 is teaming up with the American Red Cross (ARC) Los Angeles Region to honor Red Cross Month by giving blood, signing up to volunteer or donation on Giving Day on March 24.

The Red Cross shows up every day to provide critical support for people facing crises of all kinds - even in the midst of a pandemic.

Red Cross Month Events:
Light Up Red - Five-year running tradition across Los Angeles, where iconic buildings, landmarks and companies will light up red in hour of Red Cross Month. This is reminder that we are all in this together.

Santa Monica Pier (March 1)
Paramount Studios Main Gate and Water Tower in Hollywood (March 8-12)
Beverly Hills City Hall (March 24)

Giving Day - On March 24, giving a gift donation of any size makes a difference and provide food, shelter and relief items to families in need across Los Angeles.

How You Can Take Action: Join the American Red Cross spirit this March and support their mission to provide comfort and hope during these toughest of times.

Donate Online: redcross.org/abc7la

Call: 1-800-Red-Cross

Give Blood: Please make an appointment at redcrossblood.org

Volunteer: Visit redcross.org/volunteer
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsblood donationsamerican red crosssocietyblood plasmalos angelesvolunteerismcommunitydonations
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AMERICAN RED CROSS
FDA study could lead to removal of blood donation restrictions for gay men
Join ABC7, Red Cross to help families in need with Day of Giving for Western Wildfires
COVID-19: Red Cross in need of plasma donors amid shortage
SoCal father dies waiting for possible COVID-19 plasma donor
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA could soon leave purple tier, Garcetti says
Stimulus check updates: What to expect from Senate this week
Los Angeles DA George Gascón facing recall drive
Lady Gaga's wounded dog walker describes 'close call with death'
LA deputies honor one of their own in touching tribute
Newsom announces plan to reopen public schools this month
Teachers, food workers now eligible for vaccine in LA County
Show More
Amazon delivery truck slams into sheriff's vehicle; 2 dead, 2 injured
FCC approves $50 monthly internet subsidies for low-income households
What is Women's History Month, and why do we celebrate it
OC neighborhood steps up to protect Asian American family targeted by vandals
CSULB program forges pathway to success for formerly incarcerated students
More TOP STORIES News