SoCal Strong

Meet the locals who have turned into heroes to make SoCal Strong

The pandemic has brought to light some inspirational stories across the Southland, and we're highlighting those stories during this ABC7 special show.

Meet the locals who've turned into heroes to make SoCal Strong! And if you know someone who's making a difference in the community during the coronavirus crisis, let us know about it at abc7.com/socalstrong. We may feature them in our next story!


This show originally aired at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 17, 2020.
SOCAL STRONG
Designer switches gears, makes fashionable face masks
South Pasadena restaurants band together.
Local businesses show 'We Love LA' during COVID19 crisis
New foster program will take care of your pet if you get coronavirus
